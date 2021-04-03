11,800 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 82.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $197,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.