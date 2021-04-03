14,406 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $71.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

