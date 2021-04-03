1,508 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,508 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

