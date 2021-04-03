15,128 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

