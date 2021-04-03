16,745 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.