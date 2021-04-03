170 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,845,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,672,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,621,708. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

