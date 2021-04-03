187,240 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

