$19.71 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce sales of $19.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $19.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $89.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

EAR stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 310,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,039. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

