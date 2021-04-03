19,000 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

