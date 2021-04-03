$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

