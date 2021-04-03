$2.75 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.69. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $317.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $249.13 and a one year high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

