20,356 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $5,566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACB stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

