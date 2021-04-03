2,346 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.85 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51.

