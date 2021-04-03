254,684 Shares in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Sio Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

