27,080 Shares in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

