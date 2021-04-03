2,883 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

