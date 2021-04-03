29,662 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 137.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransUnion by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,803 shares of company stock worth $4,249,166 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

