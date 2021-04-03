$3.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $3.36. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $362.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.41. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

