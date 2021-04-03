$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Square reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,260,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average is $210.01. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

