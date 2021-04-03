31,129 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $529.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

