373,931 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 373,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,082,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 13,228,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,496,171. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.