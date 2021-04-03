4,110 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.