$413.60 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $413.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.30 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $374.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

WTFC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 528,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,140. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

