$434.63 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $434.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.80 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $374.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE:DECK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.52. The stock had a trading volume of 279,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,374. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $118.44 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.81.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

