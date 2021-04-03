464 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Centene by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.