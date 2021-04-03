$49.17 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post sales of $49.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.84 million. The Marcus reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $473.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $479.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of MCS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $634.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71.

In related news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,161 shares of company stock worth $2,563,584. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

