$490.64 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $490.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $472.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,040.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 695,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

