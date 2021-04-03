4,932 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

