4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $82,316.39 and approximately $3,467.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars.

