$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

