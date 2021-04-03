500 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,016,000 after purchasing an additional 381,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

