53,178 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.