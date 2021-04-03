$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post $57.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $58.30 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.77 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

