$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce sales of $58.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $52.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

