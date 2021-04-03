6,408 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 678,162 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

