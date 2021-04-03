66,303 Shares in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.