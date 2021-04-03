$7.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.69 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $27.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 510,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.