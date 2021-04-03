$70.64 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report sales of $70.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.94 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $63.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $287.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.18 million to $295.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.67 million, with estimates ranging from $276.42 million to $321.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.45. 660,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,867. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

