7,087 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

FSLY opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

