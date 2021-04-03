7,203 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

