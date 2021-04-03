8,658 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $179.73 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.38. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.