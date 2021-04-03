908 Devices Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 908 Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MASS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $52.11 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $22,389,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $18,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $17,086,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

