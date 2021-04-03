96,451 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

