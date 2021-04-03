974 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,820. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $240.58 and a 12-month high of $489.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.64 and a 200-day moving average of $413.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

