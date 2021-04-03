$99.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report sales of $99.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $101.60 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $87.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $410.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $445.91 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.