Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $11.78. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 30,133 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.