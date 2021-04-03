Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 2,603 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

