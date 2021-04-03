Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

