Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.64 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after buying an additional 126,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.46 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.