Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 608.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CAE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.18, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.